Judge has summed up in trial of Norwich builder accused of fraudulent trading

PUBLISHED: 16:27 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 30 January 2019

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

The judge has summed up to the jury in the trial of a Norwich builder accused of leaving customers out of pocket and with shoddy or unfinished building work.

John Miller, of Three Mile Lane, Costessey, specialises in house extensions, but customers have complained about nine of his projects, costing £250,000 in total.

The 46-year-old is on trial at Norwich Crown Court for fraudulent trading and money laundering, which he denies.

The prosecution has been brought by Norfolk County Council trading standards.

Judge Stephen Holt summed up the case to the jury of eight men and four women and told them that he plans to send them out to consider their verdicts first thing on Thursday, January 31.

Miller’s wife Catherine, 38 had faced a single count of money laundering, which was a joint charge with her husband, but she was cleared on the direction of Judge Holt earlier in the trial, which has lasted almost four weeks.

