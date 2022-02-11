Judge slams police as teen cleared of hundreds of board game shop thefts

A judge has accused police of a ‘catalogue of failure’ after the collapse of a court case against a teenager accused of stealing hundreds of items from a board games company.

Connor McNulty, 18, from Norwich, had been facing trial over a series of thefts from specialist retailer Zatu Games, which has a shop in Bowthorpe and sells online from a local warehouse.

Instead he walked free when prosecutors offered no evidence after police failed to supply CCTV footage alleged to show him committing the thefts.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard the video evidence had been sought from officers in the case since November but they had only supplied still images to the prosecution and defence legal teams.

Accusing the police of a “catalogue of failure” district judge David Wilson denied an application from prosecutor Gareth Hunter for the case to be adjourned.

“This lamentable failure to provide the CCTV has the knock-on effect that this prosecution may now be unable to continue,” he said.

“The officer in the case will have to speak to the potential losers of the items and explain precisely why this prosecution failed and the circumstances.

“That is due to inadequate preparation and case management by the police officer in providing the material that is required for the CPS to prosecute the case to trial.”

Mr Hunter said without the CCTV the CPS could offer no evidence.

The teenager, who had denied all the charges and lives in Devonshire Street, was formally found not guilty verdicts of 11 counts of theft, 10 relating to Zatu Games and one of stealing a £500 lawn mower from B&Q.

Zatu Games warehouse. - Credit: Archant

Board games have seen a resurgence in recent years with a growing appetite for face-to-face table-top gaming in place of the online world.

Zatu opened its Bowthorpe store in 2019 as well as selling board, card and video games it sells a wide range of toys and collectables, including miniature figures and trading cards.

The teenager had been accused of stealing a total of 466 items from Zatu Games between August 10 and September 14 last year.

Some of his alleged thefts included dozens of items on a single day. On September 3 alone he was said to have stolen 53 individual items, while he was also charged with the theft of 48 on both September 12 and 14.

Zatu has been approached for comment.

