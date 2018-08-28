Search

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 08:07 02 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:07 02 February 2019

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

A High Court judge has used Twitter to send a come home plea to a woman with links to King’s Lynn who has gone missing with her three-year-old son.

Undated family handout photo of three-year-old Olly, who has gone missing with his mother Ellie Yarrow-Sanders. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA WireUndated family handout photo of three-year-old Olly, who has gone missing with his mother Ellie Yarrow-Sanders. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Ellie Yarrow-Sanders, 26, disappeared with Olly Sheridan in July after becoming embroiled in family court litigation with ex-partner Patrick Sheridan.

A previous appeal for her to return home said she said she had connections in King’s Lynn.

Mr Justice Williams, who is overseeing the case at hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London, urged Miss Yarrow-Sanders to bring Olly back.

His plea was delivered in a tweet posted on Friday on the Judicial Office Twitter account using the hashtag #comehomeolly.

Lawyers think it is the first time a judge made such use of Twitter.

Miss Yarrow-Sanders’ mother and sister also urged her to return.

MORE: Mother and three-year-old son missing for months amid family court battle have connections to King’s Lynn

Her mother Donna, 47, and sister Maddie, 22, on Friday made a joint plea with Mr Sheridan, who is in his mid-40s, and said Olly needed to “come home to his normal life”.

The tweet was issued after Mr Justice Williams analysed the latest stage of the litigation at a hearing on Friday.

He oversaw a hearing in private, but authorised lawyers to release a statement detailing his message to Miss Yarrow-Sanders.

The statement was attached to the tweet.

The tweet said: “High Court Judge, Mr Justice Williams, and Ellie Yarrow-Sanders’ mother and sister have made a direct appeal to Ellie to bring missing toddler Olly Sheridan home, with reassurances as to how she will be treated and given a voice in court.”

The attached statement outlined the judge’s concern and included a promise that he would deal with Miss Yarrow-Sanders’ case fairly.

It said a senior social worker had been appointed to “promote Olly’s welfare”.

Lawyers said the judge had made it clear that such a move did not mean there was any chance of Olly being placed in foster care.

MORE: Missing mum Ellie Yarrow-Sanders tells why she has gone on the run with son Olly

There had been a passionate campaign launched online to raise money for Miss Yarrow-Sanders and encouraging her to keep running, over concerns of fairness in family courts.

The statement also said Mr Sheridan only wanted Olly to be returned and would not make any attempt to have Miss Yarrow-Sanders, her mother or sister “punished”.

Miss Yarrow-Sanders’s mother and sister issued a joint statement with Mr Sheridan, which said: “We just want to know that Olly is safe and we plead for Ellie to return home as soon as possible. We all agree that Olly needs to come home to his normal life surrounded by family and friends.”

Mr Justice Williams had initially raised the alarm about Olly and Miss Yarrow-Sanders at a hearing in December.

He said then that he was gravely concerned for Olly’s welfare.

Miss Yarrow-Sanders disappeared with Olly a few weeks before she was due to give evidence in a “critical” family court hearing, according to lawyers.

Journalists had been barred from identifying anyone involved in the litigation.

But Mr Justice Williams has lifted the identity bar in the hope that publicity will help find Olly and Miss Yarrow-Sanders.

He said family members, who come from Basildon, Essex, could be named and photographs published.

Essex Police are also searching and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Pool closes after fears change in water temperature could lead to Legionnaires' disease

Bungay pool and gym will be closed for seven to 10 days. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Driver arrested for drug possession after failing to stop

Police in Norwich arrested a driver for possession of class A drugs after a failure to stop. Picture: Norwich Police

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

'We've been paying someone else's electricity bills for seven years' - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon with electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

High Court Judge in Twitter plea to mother on the run with three-year-old son who has links to Norfolk

Undated family handout photo of Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who are both missing. Photo : Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

Transfer splurge was never an option for City chief

Jacob Murphy has linked up with Norwich City's Championship promotion rivals West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Independent business owners told to leave farm site after losing appeal

North Norfolk District Council has served an enforcement notice against Beeches Farm, Tunstead. Luke Paterson (right) with the people who work from Beeches Farm. Kurk Randall,John Platten, Karl Young and Clive Randall Picture: Nick Butcher

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Police officers kicked and spat at while arresting man

Thetford town sign. Picture: ANDREW TULLETT
