Judge issues arrest warrant after man fails to attend court sentencing for mobile phone smuggling
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a criminal who smuggled mobile phones and sim cards into a prison.
Neil Joseph, 49, of Redcroft Road in Southall, Middlesex, was due to be sentenced for the crime at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, August 13.
He admitted to bringing two mobile phones, three sim cards and two chargers into HMP Norwich on May 9 during a previous hearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court.
Judge Anthony Bate ordered the arrest warrant for Joseph.
The 49-year-old was represented by Oliver Haswell and the prosecutor was Andrew Jackson.
During the short hearing, Mr Haswell said: 'He appeared to the probation team. This is a man who is doing his level best.'
During his magistrates' court hearing, prosecutor Denise Holland told the court Joseph believed that if he brought in the mobile phones, sim cards and chargers into prison he would get paid £300.
