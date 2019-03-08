Attempted Norwich sex assault case jury are discharged by juge

The jury in the trial of a man accused of grabbing a woman and dragging her away to have sex with her have been discharged from reaching verdicts in the case.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, got lost and ended up in Carrow Hill at about 5.25am, on October 13 last year when it is said she was grabbed by Anesu Nzanga, 37, who told her he wanted to have sex with her and tried to drag her off to a garden or alleyway.

Nzanga, formerly of Bracondale, Norwich, had denied committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence and has denied an alternative charge of assault by beating on the same date.

He had started giving evidence before on Thursday afternoon (September 26) Judge Maureen Bacon discharged the jury from reaching verdicts. The case will be relisted on Monday.