Norwich murder trial adjourned so accused can be given medication

A trial of a man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old he was lodging with has been adjourned because the accused has not received his medication.

James Greene died in hospital on Thursday, June, 6, following an attack at Dolphin Grove, in Norwich, where he lived, on June 4.

Peter Bruton, now 27, has gone on trial accused of the murder of Mr Greene, which he denies.

The trial was due to sit on Thursday but the case was adjourned until Friday as the court heard that Norwich Prison had failed to give Bruton, who is in cuitody, his medication over the past two days.

Addressing the jury, Judge Stephen Holt said: "He's just not fit to sit in the court and take everything in.

"We're making huge efforts to make sure he does get his medication. He's come to court but it may well be not until this evening that he has it, so I'm very sorry but it's an early day."

The trial continues.