Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Great Yarmouth police tweeted at just after 1am on Monday, December 10 that the man was arrested after careering into the bollard.

They said he was arrested for aggravated taking a vehicle without consent, drink driving, driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to stop at the scene of a road crash.

Police, who did not say where the man was arrested, did say he tested at 117 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Police said nobody was hurt.

The arrest comes in the midst of the winter drink-drive campaign which Norfolk police are running alongside Suffolk police.

Officers in both counties are carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks until January.

Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is one of the “fatal four” factors which contribute to road deaths alongside speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel and not wearing a seatbelt.

The message behind this year’s campaign is “not all drink-drivers will be young men”.

In last year’s Christmas drink and drug driving campaign more than 3,000 drivers were tested in Norfolk and Suffolk. In total 152 people were found to be over the drink-drive limit while 78 people failed drug driving tests.

The public is encouraged to report any concerns relating drink or drug driving anonymously using Crimestoppers on www.crimestoppers-uk.org.