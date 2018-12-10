Search

Advanced search

Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

10 December, 2018 - 07:01
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Great Yarmouth police tweeted at just after 1am on Monday, December 10 that the man was arrested after careering into the bollard.

They said he was arrested for aggravated taking a vehicle without consent, drink driving, driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to stop at the scene of a road crash.

Police, who did not say where the man was arrested, did say he tested at 117 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Police said nobody was hurt.

The arrest comes in the midst of the winter drink-drive campaign which Norfolk police are running alongside Suffolk police.

Officers in both counties are carrying out extra patrols and roadside checks until January.

Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is one of the “fatal four” factors which contribute to road deaths alongside speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel and not wearing a seatbelt.

The message behind this year’s campaign is “not all drink-drivers will be young men”.

In last year’s Christmas drink and drug driving campaign more than 3,000 drivers were tested in Norfolk and Suffolk. In total 152 people were found to be over the drink-drive limit while 78 people failed drug driving tests.

The public is encouraged to report any concerns relating drink or drug driving anonymously using Crimestoppers on www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Fears bridge closure will have huge impact on Norfolk village

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Norfolk road closed in both directions following crash

Emergency services were called to the B1322 at Hedenham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Drink driver caught speeding on A47 with family in the car

File picture of A47 at Terrington St John. PIC: Steve Williams.

Chinese delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk road closed in both directions following crash

Emergency services were called to the B1322 at Hedenham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video Straw fire ‘catastrophic’ as mayor says town is becoming ‘lawless’

The large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield is being investigated as an arson. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Video Pukki Power. Norwich City hotshot still makes headlines despite his ‘worst display’

Teemu Pukki was again centre stage in dramatic fashion with a stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast