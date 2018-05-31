Man denies assault charge

A man has pleaded not guilty to an assault in Thetford.

Joshua Terry, 25, of Fulmerston Close, Thetford, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 23.

Terry pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The hearing took place over video call with all those taking part, including judge Andrew Shaw, participating remotely as a result of social distancing measures introduced because of coronavirus.

Terry has been remanded in custody.

The case has been adjourned until August 19.