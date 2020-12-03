Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village

Video

Published: 5:43 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 6:16 PM December 3, 2020

A view from the dashcam footage of Joshua Tedstone, 21, from Caister-on-Sea, who drove 129mph in a 30mph area on the A149 in Rollesby. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 21-year-old hit speeds of almost 130mph as he tore through a Norfolk village, overtaking cars and evading police before smashing his BMW into an island.

Joshua Tedstone's driving was branded "the worst I have witnessed", by an experienced traffic police officer who said it was a "miracle" nobody had been killed.

Tedstone, 21, of Peter Close, Caister-on-Sea, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 3, where he pleaded guilty to driving dangerously.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court where Joshua Tedstone, 21, appeared on December 3, 2020, and was sentenced for dangerous driving. - Credit: Archant

The court heard that on April 20, an officer from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team was carrying out speed checks on the A149 road at Rollesby, a 50mph stretch.

At 7.15pm, Tedstone's car was spotted overtaking several vehicles, travelling towards Great Yarmouth at speeds of over 50mph.

The officer followed the BMW with the intention of stopping it but the car disappeared from view.

The court heard it was found shortly afterwards on a grass embankment on Mill Lane, with Tedstone at the wheel.

A dashcam was seized from the BMW, which provided key evidence into how Tedstone was driving that evening.

Tedstone was found to have been travelling at an average speed of 129mph, through a 50mph speed limit, including passing four vulnerable cyclists during his journey.

The BMW only stopped after the 21-year-old attempted to take a junction which ended up with his car crashing over a central island and onto a grass verge.

The officer in charge of the case, PC Jon Turner-Evans, said: "Today’s result is another win for our county in the fight against selfish and reckless behaviour on our roads.

"Tedstone clearly didn’t care about the danger has was putting himself and others in with his atrocious driving, at speeds of over 130mph, through rural villages.

"His driving was the worst I have witnessed in my 10 years as a police officer. It was a miracle that nobody was killed or seriously hurt.”

As well as being banned from driving for 24 months, he was ordered to take an extended test, pay £105 in costs, £95 victim surcharge and complete 250 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

County councillor and Rollesby resident Haydn Thirtle. - Credit: James Bass

County councillor Haydn Thirtle, who represents Rollesby and lives in the village, said: "That is absolutely outrageous. He deserves the punishment he got. He was a danger to the public.

"It is shocking to hear that people would travel at such ridiculous speeds in a rural area where people go walking. It is incredibly foolhardy. The A149 coast road has side roads and farm tracks onto it. Farm vehicles go onto the road. I have heard of people speeding on there but never at that level. I have personally paid for speed signs on that road."