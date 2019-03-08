Nuisance caller threatened to 'blow up' police in 3,000 hoax calls

Joshua Harris bombarded Norfolk Police with thousands of hoax calls. PHOTO: Archant. Archant

A nuisance caller threatened to "blow up" police and "slit the throats" of terrified call handlers as he made thousands of calls to Norfolk Police.

Joshua Alan Harris, of Beccles Road, Burgh St Peter, made more than 3,000 hoax and abusive calls to Norfolk Police from his home landline and mobile phone over a two-year campaign.

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 3, the 31-year-old admitted six counts of persistently calling emergency services between July 1, 2017 and July 12, 2018, on August 16, 2018, between October 19 and 20, 2018, between March 12 and 15, 2019, and on March 20 and 22, 2019.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said: "During these calls, he was abusive and threatening to call takers, calling them Nazis and threatening to cut their throats.

"In later calls he told handlers he 'couldn't wait to blow you lot up' and threatened to get his gang back together to 'crush some skulls'. He also said he loves terrorism and said the UK would be bombed the following day.

"When he was interviewed, he told officers he respects and loves the police. He said he was being stalked but would not elaborate on that."

Harris, who represented himself throughout his court appearance, was remanded in custody and committed to Norwich Crown Court for sentencing.

Harris told magistrates: "I had to make the calls. I know they are serious matters because I have been stalked and harassed for most of my life.

"I will blow your head off with the truth because what has been going on is unreal."

Harris also admitted three counts of possessing cannabis on October 8, 2017, July 3, 2018 and March 22, 2019, as well as one count of criminal damage on March 14 after spitting and urinating in a police van on March 14. He also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court after bail on August 22, 2018.

Harris was ordered to pay £100 in compensation to Norfolk Police for the cleaning of the van, as well as being fined £50 for each of the three drug offences and £20 for failing to surrender to court. Magistrates also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis.