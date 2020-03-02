Search

Wanted Norwich man arrested in Yorkshire

PUBLISHED: 15:01 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 02 March 2020

Police are appealing for help to trace 34-year-old Joseph Sharpe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Archant

A wanted man from the Norwich area has been arrested in West Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

Joseph Sharpe, 35, was arrested in Bradford on Tuesday, February 25.

Sharpe is from Gipsy Close in Norwich, but was known to visit areas in and around Huddersfield.

He has been wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence since November last year, and was arrested by officers last week.

Sharpe has been returned to HM Prison Leeds.

