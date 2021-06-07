Man admits stealing underwear and sex toy in burglary

Published: 4:56 PM June 7, 2021

Joseph Melhado admits stealing underwear and sex toy in burglary when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man has admitted stealing underwear and a sex toy in a burglary.

Joseph Melhado, 30, from King's Lynn, admitted stealing the items in a burglary in Wiggenhall St Germans, near King's Lynn, when he appeared at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court, on Monday.

He also admitted a second burglary charge on September 5, 2020.

His barrister Nicholas Bleaney asked for a pre-sentence report into the case which he said was "very unusual".

He said that he accepted that custody would be very much on the table but told the court that Melhado, who is now 30, would benefit from having a report to explore various options.

Recorder Douglas Herbert adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report.

Melhado will be sentenced on Thursday July 15, and the hearing is expected to take about an hour.

Recorder Herbert granted Melhado conditional bail.

Danielle O'Donovan appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.