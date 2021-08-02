Man jailed for stealing underwear and sex toy from village house
- Credit: Archant
A man who admitted stealing underwear and a sex toy from a house in a west Norfolk village has been jailed for two years.
Joseph Melhado, 30, of Anmer, near King's Lynn, admitted stealing the items in a burglary at St Germans, near King's Lynn.
At an earlier hearing, he also admitted a second burglary charge on September 5, 2020. The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report.
Today Melhado was sentenced to two years imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently, by Judge Anthony Bate at King's Lynn Crown Court.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £149. No order for costs was made.
At a previous hearing in June, Melhado's barrister Nicholas Bleaney asked for a pre-sentence report into the case which he described as "very unusual".
