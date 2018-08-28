Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich man cleared of possessing axe, which he used to cut wood so he could make cups of tea

PUBLISHED: 13:43 01 February 2019

Joseph Marsh at Norwich Crown Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Joseph Marsh at Norwich Crown Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A Norwich man was cleared of possessing an axe, after a jury heard how he used it to cut wood so he could make cups of tea to have with a friend.

Joseph Marsh, 36, was arrested on a road near to Wensum Park, in Norwich, and was found with a hand axe, a court heard.

Marsh, who at the time was living on St Martin’s Road, Norwich, had denied possessing a bladed article on July 17, last year, and the jury at Norwich Crown Court took less than five minutes to unanimously find him not guilty of the charge.

Judge Stephen Holt told the jury of eight men and four women that it was a verdict he “entirely agreed with” before telling Marsh that he was now free to leave the dock.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said that Marsh had told police he was living in a garage at the time and used the axe to chop wood so he could burn it to make tea and cook food.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Leeds United v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

Alex Tettey was scheduled to return to training this week after a groin problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists