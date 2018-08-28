Norwich man cleared of possessing axe, which he used to cut wood so he could make cups of tea

Joseph Marsh at Norwich Crown Court. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A Norwich man was cleared of possessing an axe, after a jury heard how he used it to cut wood so he could make cups of tea to have with a friend.

Joseph Marsh, 36, was arrested on a road near to Wensum Park, in Norwich, and was found with a hand axe, a court heard.

Marsh, who at the time was living on St Martin’s Road, Norwich, had denied possessing a bladed article on July 17, last year, and the jury at Norwich Crown Court took less than five minutes to unanimously find him not guilty of the charge.

Judge Stephen Holt told the jury of eight men and four women that it was a verdict he “entirely agreed with” before telling Marsh that he was now free to leave the dock.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said that Marsh had told police he was living in a garage at the time and used the axe to chop wood so he could burn it to make tea and cook food.