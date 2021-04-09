Man denies arsons which caused £680k damage and killed 50 pigs

Published: 11:29 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 11:44 AM April 9, 2021

Fire crews from across South Norfolk tackled a large barn on fire at Bressingham. Picture: Simon Parkin - Credit: Simon Parkin

A man has denied arsons at three rural properties which caused more than £680,000 worth of damage and killed dozens of pigs.

Jordan Chenery, 23, is charged with three counts of arson following fires at a storage barn at Deal House Farm, Bressingham, near Diss, on September 26, 2019, when £560,000 worth of damage was caused after the barn and farm machinery were destroyed and 50 pigs were killed.

He also denied another count of arson at Pear Tree Farm near Diss, where £54,625 worth of damage was done to a barn containing hay in September, 2019.

He also pleaded not guilty to a third charge of arson at Boyland Hall at Bressingham on October 3, 2019, when £75,000 worth of damage was said to have been done to a barn containing straw.

Chenery, formerly of Roydon, near Diss, who is now living in Basildon, Essex, entered not guilty to all charges when he appeared for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

The trial was fixed for November 8, but there will be a further hearing on September 24.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case and granted Chenery bail until his trial, which is expected to last about five days.



