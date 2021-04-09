Man denies arsons which caused £680k damage and killed 50 pigs
- Credit: Simon Parkin
A man has denied arsons at three rural properties which caused more than £680,000 worth of damage and killed dozens of pigs.
Jordan Chenery, 23, is charged with three counts of arson following fires at a storage barn at Deal House Farm, Bressingham, near Diss, on September 26, 2019, when £560,000 worth of damage was caused after the barn and farm machinery were destroyed and 50 pigs were killed.
He also denied another count of arson at Pear Tree Farm near Diss, where £54,625 worth of damage was done to a barn containing hay in September, 2019.
He also pleaded not guilty to a third charge of arson at Boyland Hall at Bressingham on October 3, 2019, when £75,000 worth of damage was said to have been done to a barn containing straw.
Chenery, formerly of Roydon, near Diss, who is now living in Basildon, Essex, entered not guilty to all charges when he appeared for the hearing at Norwich Crown Court.
The trial was fixed for November 8, but there will be a further hearing on September 24.
Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case and granted Chenery bail until his trial, which is expected to last about five days.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases
- 2 Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning
- 3 Sense of shock in 'quiet' community following Easter Sunday rape
- 4 Police launch investigation after teenager raped
- 5 Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital
- 6 Owners of family-run high street store retire after 30 years
- 7 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
- 8 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
- 9 Norwich City transfer rumour: Spanish trio linked with Canaries ace Buendia
- 10 All our Wetherspoon pubs opening on April 12 and how it will work