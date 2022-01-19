News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Inquest into Banham Poultry deaths adjourned again amid manslaughter probe

Simon Parkin

Published: 2:21 PM January 19, 2022
Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) died at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough in 2018. - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the deaths of two men who died at a Banham Poultry has been adjourned for the eighth time while police look into possible manslaughter charges.

Pest control subcontractors Jonathan Collins, 34, from Watton, and Neil Moon, 49, from Spalding, were found dead at the Attleborough chicken factory in the early hours of October 4, 2018.

The inquest was initially opened on October 11 that year but has been repeatedly adjourned while police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigations continue.

In November, police said they were investigating possible charges of gross negligence, manslaughter and corporate manslaughter.

At a hearing on Wednesday, assistant Norfolk coroner Catherine Wood said the inquests were not ready to resume due to the further investigations. A further review has now been scheduled for July 19.

Both men were fathers and tributes were paid in the wake of their deaths. Mr Collins’ fiancée, Sara Dutton, previously said: “It’s a terrible accident that never should have happened. He went to work one day and never came home.”

Norfolk

