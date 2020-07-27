Inquests into deaths at Banham Poultry adjourned for fifth time
PUBLISHED: 12:25 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 27 July 2020
An inquest into the deaths of two men who died at a Norfolk chicken factory has been adjourned for the fifth time.
Pest control subcontractors Jonathan Collins, 34, from Watton, and Neil Moon, 49, from Spalding in Lincolnshire, were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough in the early hours of October 4, 2018.
The inquest into their deaths was initially opened days later on October 11, with further reviews held last year in April, July and October, and again in January 2020.
Police and Health and Safety Executive are continuing their investigations into the incident.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the case was still not ready for an inquest to resume. A further review has now been scheduled for October 27.
Both men were fathers and tributes were paid in the wake of their deaths.
Mr Collins’ fiancée, Sara Dutton, previously said: “It’s a terrible accident that never should have happened. He went to work one day and never came home.”
