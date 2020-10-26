Inquests into deaths at Banham Poultry adjourned for sixth time
An inquest into the deaths of two men who died at a chicken factory has been adjourned for the sixth time.
Pest control subcontractors Jonathan Collins, 34, from Watton, and Neil Moon, 49, from Spalding, Lincolnshire, were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough in the early hours of October 4, 2018.
The inquest was initially opened on October 11, with further reviews held in April, July and October last year and again in January and August this year.
Police and Health and Safety Executive are continuing their investigations.
Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the case was still not ready for an inquest to resume. A further review has now been scheduled for January 26.
Both men were fathers and tributes were paid in the wake of their deaths. Mr Collins’ fiancée, Sara Dutton, previously said: “It’s a terrible accident that never should have happened. He went to work one day and never came home.”
