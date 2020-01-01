Search

Advanced search

Man suffered life-threatening injuries after assault by former soldier, court hears

PUBLISHED: 05:31 23 June 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by a former soldier following a night out, a court heard.

Cyclist David Tilley will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court following the death of a woman after a crash . PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodCyclist David Tilley will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court following the death of a woman after a crash . PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jokini Sivo, 33, of Ron Hill Road in Norwich, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Mark Bowgen at Queen Street in Norwich on August 12, 2018.

David Wilson, prosecuting, told Norwich Crown Court on Monday (June 22) that Mr Bowgen, who had been socialising with his partner, crossed paths with the defendant, who had been out with friends.

“It is unclear how the men became involved in the dispute,” Mr Wilson said.

CCTV footage showed the defendant approach Mr Bowgen who raised his hands in “a boxing-like stance”, the court heard.

A witness saw Sivo throw an uppercut, knocking the victim to the ground, before punching him four more times.

The defendant was “out of control”, the court heard.

You may also want to watch:

Another saw the victim “falling like a tree and not moving after he hit the ground”.

Mr Bowgen suffered life-threatening injuries carrying the risk of seizures in the future, the court was told.

In a victim statement Mr Bowgen said he suffered life-changing injuries and lost contact with his children for six months because he felt ashamed he was not their father anymore.

He said that for eight weeks after the assault he was scared to go out alone.

“I get tired in the afternoons and have to sleep. I can’t remember any new things people say to me,” he said.

Jonathan Goodman, mitigating, said Sivo, a former soldier who had moved from Fiji to the UK, was “spoken of in glowing terms by his commanding officer for his professionalism when in harm’s way.”

The defendant had fought daily battles with insurgents in Afghanistan, left the army in 2017 and “found some difficulty in adjusting to civilian life”, the court heard.

Judge Anthony Shaw said that on the night of the assault, Sivo “remembered all too well [his] combat training and forgot altogether [his] training in discipline and self-control”.

Jailing Sivo for 21 months, he said: “You are someone who this country can and should be proud of, but on this occasion you let yourself down, and the impact on your victim and others of you letting yourself down has been overwhelming.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police called to Eaton Park as driver blocks in dozens of cars

Cars stuck in Eaton Park car park. PIC: Supplied.

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

People reveal sadness at launch of murder probe after man’s death in city

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after a man died in Clapham Wood nearby. Photo: Stuart Anderson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Ripe for renovation: Cottage wreck by nature reserve for sale at auction

This derelict cottage with lots of potential is coming up for sale at auction. Pic: Auction House.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Enforcement action forces removal of sign at Japanese ‘restaurant’ which had no permission

The sign at Orlando's has been removed. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

Gemma Cowley, often known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, died in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘It’s just too tough’ - Broads pub landlords hand back the keys

Paul and Tracy Crisp (inset) have handed back the keys to The Rampant Horse at Freethorpe. Pictures: Archant

Hundreds sign letter to UEA over protection for teaching staff roles

Hundreds sign letter to UEA asking to protect associate tutors jobs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police called to break up gathering at house during lockdown, court hears

Police were called to Bullace Road in Costessey to break up a gathering during lockdown. Photo: Archant