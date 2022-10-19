'Prolific burglar' jailed for offences caught on CCTV
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A burglar has been jailed following offences captured on CCTV including one in a Norfolk village.
John Stanley, 46, of Royston Road in Wendes Ambo, Essex, was first captured on doorbell footage rattling the front door handle of a property in School Road, Upwell, in December 2021.
He smashed the rear patio doors before leaving the west Norfolk address.
In April 2021, video footage captured Stanley trying to enter a garage in Church Street, in the Cambridgeshire village of Whaddon.
The owner of the property woke up to discover a lawnmower and pizza oven missing from his shed.
Stanley was arrested on April 21 in Essex and found in possession of a stolen Mini Cooper.
On Wednesday (October 12) at Cambridge Crown Court, Stanley pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, non-dwelling burglary and handling stolen goods.
He was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison.
Detective constable Henry Longhurst of Cambs Constabulary, who investigated, said: "Stanley is a prolific burglar who has been targeting homes across the county.
"The county will be a safer place while he in prison for the winter months and beyond."