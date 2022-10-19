'Prolific burglar' jailed for offences caught on CCTV

A burglar has been jailed following offences captured on CCTV including one in a Norfolk village.

John Stanley, 46, of Royston Road in Wendes Ambo, Essex, was first captured on doorbell footage rattling the front door handle of a property in School Road, Upwell, in December 2021.

He smashed the rear patio doors before leaving the west Norfolk address.

In April 2021, video footage captured Stanley trying to enter a garage in Church Street, in the Cambridgeshire village of Whaddon.

The owner of the property woke up to discover a lawnmower and pizza oven missing from his shed.

Stanley was arrested on April 21 in Essex and found in possession of a stolen Mini Cooper.

On Wednesday (October 12) at Cambridge Crown Court, Stanley pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, non-dwelling burglary and handling stolen goods.

He was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison.

Detective constable Henry Longhurst of Cambs Constabulary, who investigated, said: "Stanley is a prolific burglar who has been targeting homes across the county.

"The county will be a safer place while he in prison for the winter months and beyond."