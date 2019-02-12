Police hunt wanted man in Norwich area

John Price is wanted by police. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man in Norwich.

John Price, 28, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Price, who’s also known as ‘Roy Brendan’, ‘John Arthur Matthews’ and ‘John Arthur Parrish’, is described as being white, around 5ft 5 tall, of a medium build and having short brown hair.

It is believed he is in the Norwich area.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.