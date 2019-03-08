Blood courier saves the day after helping John Lewis security catch thief

Blood courier Paul Field helped John Lewis security staff in Norwich catch a thief while on his lunch break. Picture: Archant Steve Maddams

A man waiting for his friend to have lunch found himself helping security workers catch a thief on the run.

Paul Field, 63, of Old Palace Road, Norwich, was waiting for a friend outside John Lewis in the city centre when he noticed a scuffle take place near the entrance at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Mr Field, who works as a blood courier for the Doctor's Laboratory, witnessed a security guard grab a male shoplifter who was trying to run away and so rushed over to help.

"He was having trouble and I ran over to assist him," he said. "Another security guard came and apprehended him."

Mr Field said the man was found with cosmetics in his jacket that he had not paid for. Despite missing his lunch break, Mr Field said he was glad he could help, adding: "I would do it anytime.

"It's something you would do if someone was being attacked, you'd help out."

Police arrived on the scene shortly after to assist the security guards.