Driver in tractor crash which killed father-of-six escapes jail

Published: 5:30 AM February 5, 2021

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech

A tractor driver has been banned from driving for 12 months after a father-of-six was killed in a crash in west Norfolk.

Ben Johnson, 32, died at the scene in Wisbech Road, between Emneth and Outwell, on October 10, 2019.

Driver John Harrison, 52, was emerging from a gateway to his property when Mr Johnson's car collided with the front press attachment on his tractor, which extended forwards about 1.5m.

A court heard how the attachment ripped the roof off Mr Johnson's Vauxhall Astra.

Ben (known as Benji) Johnson and his fiance Ashleigh., Mr Johnson was the victim of a fatal collision at Wisbech involving a tractor. His fiance's god mother has launched an appeal to support the couple's six children.

On Thursday, February 4, at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court, Harrison pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Sentencing him to 200 hours’ unpaid work and a driving disqualification for 12 months, presiding magistrate John Hare said the bench had taken into account the defendant having no previous convictions, his clean driving licence and remorse.

“A prison sentence would serve no merit,” he added.

The court heard Mr Johnson was a front-seat passenger in the car being driven by family friend Emma Donger, whose 15-month-old son was in the back.



Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said a hedgerow was a part of visibility problems and Harrison had used a mirror to view the road and thought it was clear.

Miss Cossey said that a police reconstruction estimated visibility to be 16 metres and a vehicle travelling at 60mph would have about one second to the point of impact.

Harrison told police in an interview that the Astra must have been travelling at high speed.

Miss Cossey said: “He said he was heartbroken but did not feel he was careless."

Naomi North, mitigating, said her client disputed the distance of visibility and an expert report was close to being available. She confirmed that Harrison had cut down the hedgerow soon after the incident.



Miss North said her client and his wife, who is a nurse and attended the scene, had both been badly affected by what happened.

She added: “It’s a tragic case and many lives have been destroyed by this. Mr Harrison’s concerns have been for the families involved.”

In a statement made last month, Mr Johnson’s fiancée Ashleigh Tooley said he was an “amazing” dad and the day of the crash would stay with her forever.

She added: “I know that the gentleman did not set out to cause harm and there is no greater punishment for him than what he will be going through. I wish him no malice.”

Miss Donger said in a statement that the collision had had a profound effect on her and her son.

Harrison was also ordered to pay £230 in costs and surcharge.