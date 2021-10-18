Tractor stolen in Norfolk found hidden in Essex hedge

Published: 4:03 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 4:04 PM October 18, 2021

The compact tractor on the transport vehicle - Credit: Essex Police

A tractor stolen from Norfolk has been found hidden in a hedge in Essex.

The John Deere 1026 R was stolen in Norfolk on October 13, and was recovered by police in Essex on October 14.

The compact tractor after it was recovered - Credit: Essex Police

A team from Essex Police Rural Engagement Team and Norfolk Police Rural Crime found the compact utility tractor in south Essex.

The tractor, which appeared to be hidden in a hedge when the team found it, was removed and put on a lorry.

The compact tractor hidden in the hedge - Credit: Essex Police

The tractor was then brought back to Norfolk and its lawful owner.

