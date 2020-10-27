Search

Advanced search

Appeal for help to find missing 69-year-old man

PUBLISHED: 12:14 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 27 October 2020

John Cone left his home in Lowestoft at about 8am on Sunday, October 25 and has not been seen since. Picture: Suffolk Police

John Cone left his home in Lowestoft at about 8am on Sunday, October 25 and has not been seen since. Picture: Suffolk Police

Archant

A 69-year-old man has been reported missing, sparking a police appeal to find him.

John Cone left his home in Lowestoft at about 8am on Sunday, October 25 and has not been seen since.

He is described as being of medium build and is about 5ft 10in tall.

He has grey, shoulder length hair and wears glasses.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a maroon jacket and blue jeans.

He had his arm in a splint and has use of a crutch.

A police spokesman said: “There was a sighting of his vehicle, a silver Ford C Max registration number JC54 ONE, in Southwold between 12.03pm and 12.09pm on Monday, October 26.”

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Mr Cone, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft police on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Daughter fraudulently took almost £41,000 from her mother’s bank account

Marigold Close. Picture: Google Streetview

Man in teens dies in unexplained ‘industrial incident’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene at Shipdham. Picture: Ian Burt

Travel disruption after A140 accident and road closure

The A140 at Brome, near Diss and Eye, where an accident has partially closed the road. Picture: Adrian Pye/Geograph

YouTube star and rapper KSI coming to Norwich in 2021 tour

Social media star and rapper KSI. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Lia Toby

Increase in uptake for flu jab in Norfolk and Waveney

The number of people who have had a flu jab has risen in Norfolk and Waveney.