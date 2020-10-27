Appeal for help to find missing 69-year-old man

John Cone left his home in Lowestoft at about 8am on Sunday, October 25 and has not been seen since. Picture: Suffolk Police

A 69-year-old man has been reported missing, sparking a police appeal to find him.

John Cone left his home in Lowestoft at about 8am on Sunday, October 25 and has not been seen since.

He is described as being of medium build and is about 5ft 10in tall.

He has grey, shoulder length hair and wears glasses.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a maroon jacket and blue jeans.

He had his arm in a splint and has use of a crutch.

A police spokesman said: “There was a sighting of his vehicle, a silver Ford C Max registration number JC54 ONE, in Southwold between 12.03pm and 12.09pm on Monday, October 26.”

Officers are asking anyone who has seen Mr Cone, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft police on 101.