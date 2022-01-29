Floral tributes to 18-year-old Joe Dix who was stabbed to death in Vale Green. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A teenager stabbed to death in Norwich has been named by police.

Emergency services, including armed police, were called to Vale Green shortly before 7pm on Friday (January 28) following reports 18-year-old Joe Dix had been stabbed.

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022 - Credit: Denise Bradley, Archant Norfolk

Following treatment by paramedics, the man was taken to hospital but later pronounced dead, and a police cordon was put in place in Vale Green.

Police on the scene at Vale Green in Norwich after a man was fatally stabbed on Friday, January 28 2022 - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A Home Office post-mortem examination will be held in due course to establish the cause of death.

Meanwhile additional officers will be on patrol in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to residents.

Several bunches of flowers have been left close to the scene at Vale Green in memory of Mr Dix.

Some empty bottles of alcohol have also been left while a dark scooter, understood to belong to the victim, has also had floral tributes added to it.

A man in his 40s, and a woman aged in her 30s who had been arrested shortly after and in connection with the incident have both been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

As investigations into the death continued on Saturday, neighbours described their shock and sadness.

A woman living in Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she had heard Mr Dix was a "lovely lad".

She said: "All I know is that he was such a lovely guy.

"Those that know him say he was a really lovely lad. It's such a shame."

A man, 53, who lives at Postle Mews, off Vale Green, said: “It’s horrible, it’s shocking.

“I just feel shocked and very sad - you think of that poor family.

“It’s only just started for them."

The man says he came out of his house at about 7.30pm on Friday night to be confronted by “blue flashing lights”.

He said neighbours were also out and they heard “someone had been stabbed”.

The man saw “armed police turn up” during the incident.

Another man from Postle Mews said he looked out after his daughter “heard someone shout”.

The 37-year-old said: “One of the kids came down and said they heard someone shout.

“We came out and saw the ambulance.

“It’s a bit of a shock.”

A 38-year-old woman from Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I saw police when I was leaving to go to work at about 8.20pm last night.

“I saw more than five police cars.

“I was shocked.

“I know this can be a dodgy area.

“I don’t feel safe to leave my child in the house.

“It’s not a good area. I’m shocked and I’m sad.

“I’ve got a daughter who is a teenager."

A 90-year-old woman, who did not want to be named, described hearing police moving into arrest two suspects on Friday night.

She said: "I went out to put some rubbish out at about 8pm.

"I heard a man (policeman) say 'We're coming in and we've got guns'".

The woman said she "couldn''t get in quick enough" after hearing that.

Another person living in Vale Green also described seeing armed police.

Police officers are standing guard at the cordon, inside which a paramedic’s bandages bag is clearly visible.

Officers have also been seen entering flats on Vale Green close to where the cordon has been put in place.

Following the fatal stabbing, Detective chief inspector Dave Freeman said: “A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.

"A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquires to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."

He urged anyone with information to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 376 of Friday, January 28.

In order to assist officers with their enquiries, a public portal has been set-up encouraging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

The online portal enables information to be submitted directly to the Major Investigation Team.

You can access the portal here: Public Portal.