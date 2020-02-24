Search

Woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband accused him of having affairs

PUBLISHED: 16:37 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 24 February 2020

57-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

A woman accused of murdering her husband had stabbed him before and often accused him of having affairs, a court heard.

Kumarathas Rajasingam, 57, died in hospital on March 17 last year after being stabbed by his wife of 30 years at their Wymondham home the previous day.

Jeyamalar Kumarathas, 55, of Burdock Close, Wymondham, has denied murder but admitted manslaughter.

Giving evidence at Norwich Crown Court, detective inspector Neil Stewart said police had been called out over domestic disputes between the couple on a number of occasions, including answering a call made by a neighbour concerned after hearing a loud, raised female voice.

He said that on another occasion when police had been called out over a dispute, Mr Rajasingham spoke about his concern over his wife's drinking and said that she had stabbed him twice in the past.

Det Insp Stewart said Mr Rajasingam admitted that he had not told police about matters before as he wanted to keep it within their own four walls.

He said that his wife would take alcohol from the shop and then become abusive after drinking, accusing him of having affairs, including having affairs with females that came into the Spar shop the couple ran in Blackthorn Road.

The court heard he said she would try to disguise her drinking by putting alcohol in water bottles, which she then hid about the house, including in the oven and in bushes outside the house.

He said that when she was not drinking things were fine between them.

Asked by Jonathan Goodman, defending, whether it was correct that Rajasingam had accused her husband of having multiple affairs Det Insp Stewart agreed.

He also accepted that Mr Rajasingam had concerns about the mental health of his wife and that he had taken her to see a psychiatrist as he was worried about her mental health.

In admissions read to the jury, the court heard when questioned over the murder of her husband Rajasingam made no comment.

The trial continues.

