Engagement ring, Tiffany watch and Armani watch stolen in village burglaries

PUBLISHED: 15:25 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 13 March 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of burglaries in villages near King's Lynn. Photo: Denise Bradley

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of burglaries in villages near King's Lynn. Photo: Denise Bradley

An engagement ring, Tiffany watch and Armani watch were among the jewellery stolen from villages in Norfolk.

Police are appealing for information after jewellery was stolen in a number of burglaries over the last week in villages near King's Lynn.

Items including a Tiffany silver necklace, a silver Armani watch, a white diamond cluster engagement ring, a charm bracelets and a rose gold watch were taken from a property in Orchard Road, Gayton.

The burglary is thought to have taken place between 8.15am on Saturday, March 7 to 4.45pm on Sunday, March 8.

A property in Station Road in Great Massingham was broken into between 9am on Saturday, March 7 and 3pm on Sunday March 8. Men's and women's watches were stolen, along with cuff links, rings and necklaces.

A third burglary took place at a property in Nethergate Street, Harpley, between 7am on Monday, March 9 and noon on Tuesday, March 10.

Anyone with information should contact DC Claire Twite at King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/16966/20.

