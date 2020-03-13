Engagement ring, Tiffany watch and Armani watch stolen in village burglaries

An engagement ring, Tiffany watch and Armani watch were among the jewellery stolen from villages in Norfolk.

Police are appealing for information after jewellery was stolen in a number of burglaries over the last week in villages near King's Lynn.

Items including a Tiffany silver necklace, a silver Armani watch, a white diamond cluster engagement ring, a charm bracelets and a rose gold watch were taken from a property in Orchard Road, Gayton.

The burglary is thought to have taken place between 8.15am on Saturday, March 7 to 4.45pm on Sunday, March 8.

A property in Station Road in Great Massingham was broken into between 9am on Saturday, March 7 and 3pm on Sunday March 8. Men's and women's watches were stolen, along with cuff links, rings and necklaces.

A third burglary took place at a property in Nethergate Street, Harpley, between 7am on Monday, March 9 and noon on Tuesday, March 10.

Anyone with information should contact DC Claire Twite at King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/16966/20.