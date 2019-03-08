Jewellery stolen in Taverham burglary
PUBLISHED: 16:30 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:30 27 June 2019
Burglars stole jewellery after breaking into a house in Taverham
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Fakenham Road in Taverham.
The house was broken into between 4.30pm and 4.45pm on Wednesday, June 26.
Jewellery was stolen during the incident.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Ryan Westrop at Bethel Street CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/43721/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
