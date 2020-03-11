Rolex chain and distinctive watch stolen in break-in

Police have released pictures of the stolen items Picture: Supplied by Cambridgeshire police Archant

Have you seen this distinctive jewellery which was stolen during a house break-in?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have released pictures of the stolen items Picture: Supplied by Cambridgeshire police Police have released pictures of the stolen items Picture: Supplied by Cambridgeshire police

Police say a property in Friday Bridge, near Wisbech, was broken into between 4am on Friday, February 21, and 9pm on Wednesday, February 26, while the homeowners were away.

A number of items of jewellery were taken from the address in Well End, including a gold Rolex chain and a distinctive watch with a personalised engraved message.

It reads: 'JV Witts in recognition of 20 years of loyal service from the directors of EPS.'

Det Con Tessa Munro, of Cambridgeshire police, said: 'If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious or you come across any of the items pictured, please contact us as soon as possible so we can try and reunite the owners with their belongings.'

Police have released pictures of the stolen items Picture: Supplied by Cambridgeshire police Police have released pictures of the stolen items Picture: Supplied by Cambridgeshire police

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/14740/20.