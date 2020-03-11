Search

Rolex chain and distinctive watch stolen in break-in

PUBLISHED: 15:03 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 11 March 2020

Police have released pictures of the stolen items Picture: Supplied by Cambridgeshire police

Archant

Have you seen this distinctive jewellery which was stolen during a house break-in?

Police say a property in Friday Bridge, near Wisbech, was broken into between 4am on Friday, February 21, and 9pm on Wednesday, February 26, while the homeowners were away.

A number of items of jewellery were taken from the address in Well End, including a gold Rolex chain and a distinctive watch with a personalised engraved message.

It reads: 'JV Witts in recognition of 20 years of loyal service from the directors of EPS.'

Det Con Tessa Munro, of Cambridgeshire police, said: 'If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious or you come across any of the items pictured, please contact us as soon as possible so we can try and reunite the owners with their belongings.'

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/14740/20.

