Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Thieves flee burglary with jewellery hidden in pillow case

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:29 PM April 5, 2022
A picture of the necklace that was stolen in the incident.

A picture of the necklace that was stolen in the incident. - Credit: Norfolk police

Thieves fled a burglary near King's Lynn with jewellery hidden in a pillowcase.

Police are appealing for information following the incident at a property in Lynn Road, Terrington Saint Clement.

The burglary is believed to have taken place between 6.30pm and 10pm on Friday, April 1.

After forcing entry through the back door, the suspects(s) searched the property and took a costume jewellery necklace, a gold link bracelet watch with a round face, a plain gold wedding band, charm bracelet and two jewellery boxes.

Officers believe the items were taken in a missing patterned pillowcase.

The jewellery is believed to have been taken in a missing patterned pillowcase.

The jewellery is believed to have been taken in a missing patterned pillowcase. - Credit: Norfolk police

Anyone with information have been advised to contact DC Natasha Mowser at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/24066/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

