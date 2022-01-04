Burglars distract home owners with water company con to steal jewellery

Police are appealing for information following a burglary on the Fairstead estate, King’s Lynn on Thursday December 30. - Credit: Archant

Burglars pretending to be from a water company distracted a home owner while the other stole jewellery.

Police are appealing for information following the burglary on the Fairstead estate, King’s Lynn, on Thursday December 30.

It happened at around 4pm, when two unknown men knocked on the door of a property in Bure Close, claiming to be from a water company, investigating a nearby damaged pipe.

After being led into the house, one of the men distracted a resident of the property downstairs with pipes and taps by a kitchen sink, while the other suspect moved upstairs.

After both the men had left the address, it was discovered that valuable gold jewellery had been stolen from the home.

Both suspects were described as white, ‘young’ men, of slim build and average height.

Officers are asking for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or have dash cam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.

Those with information are asked to contact DC Gemma Garner at Swaffham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/96464/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.