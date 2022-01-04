Burglars distract home owners with water company con to steal jewellery
- Credit: Archant
Burglars pretending to be from a water company distracted a home owner while the other stole jewellery.
Police are appealing for information following the burglary on the Fairstead estate, King’s Lynn, on Thursday December 30.
It happened at around 4pm, when two unknown men knocked on the door of a property in Bure Close, claiming to be from a water company, investigating a nearby damaged pipe.
After being led into the house, one of the men distracted a resident of the property downstairs with pipes and taps by a kitchen sink, while the other suspect moved upstairs.
After both the men had left the address, it was discovered that valuable gold jewellery had been stolen from the home.
Both suspects were described as white, ‘young’ men, of slim build and average height.
Officers are asking for anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or have dash cam footage from the area at the time to get in touch.
Most Read
- 1 Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 2 Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
- 3 Teddy Bear Express coming to Norfolk and kids go free
- 4 Fancy this as your next home? You'll have to work for it...
- 5 Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash
- 6 Sporting director role ends as City legend is linked to managerial return
- 7 'It got a bit wild west': Norfolk dog breeders on the Covid puppy boom
- 8 How is pub coping a year after getting no customers?
- 9 Norfolk gym owner comes second in international strongman competition
- 10 Drivers urged to be extra vigilant to deter catalytic converter theft gangs
Those with information are asked to contact DC Gemma Garner at Swaffham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/96464/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.