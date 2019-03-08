Have you seen this necklace? - Police appeal after burglary in Norwich

A photograph of a distinctive gold necklace stolen during the burglary. Photo: Norfolk police Archant

A "distinctive" gold necklace, laptop computers and two bikes have been stolen from a home in Norwich.

Norfolk police said the property on Orchard Street, off Dereham Road, was burgled between 9.30pm on July 20 and 2.50am on July 21.

Watches, a Playstation and other items of jewellery were taken during the break-in.

Police have provided a photograph of the stolen gold necklace, which officers described as "distinctive".

- Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with information, should contact DC Stuart Sansbury at Norwich CID on 101.

- Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111