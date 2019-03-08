Jewellery, silverware and cash stolen in burglary

A number of items have been stolen from a house in Salhouse after it was broken into. Picture: Matthew Usher Archant © 2011; TEL; (01603) 772434

Burglars stole jewellery, silverware and cash after breaking into a house.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary on Lower Street, Salhouse.

The house was broken into between 9.30am on Sunday, June 9 and 9.45am on Monday, June 10.

You may also want to watch:

A number of items were stolen including jewellery, silverware and cash.

Officers are reminding residents to keep windows and doors locked overnight or when they leave their homes.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information should contact DC Ryan Westrop at Bethel Street CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/39113/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.