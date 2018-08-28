Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing after jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen in Caister. Pic: Ian Burt. Archant © 2004

Jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen during a burglary in a Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information following the theft last Friday (January 25) in Caister.

A property on Diana Way in the village was broken into between midday and 11pm.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who may have CCTV in the vicinity, should contact DC Mark Carrier at Great Yarmouth CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.