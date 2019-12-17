Jewellery box stolen during early morning burglary

A jewellery box was stolen during a burglary at a home on Princes Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a jewellery box was stolen from a home in an early morning burglary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are seeking information in connection with a burglary at a home on Princes Road in Lowestoft in the early hours of the morning of Tuesday, December 17.

A police spokesman said: "The home on Princes Road was entered sometime between 3am and 4am, possibly via an insecure door.

"Once inside, the offender(s) stole a jewellery box.

"The theft was discovered by the home owners in the morning.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information about this burglary please contact Suffolk Police East CID quoting crime number 37/75845/19 via 101 or email Andrew.Thawley@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.