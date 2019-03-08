Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Jet ski stolen from Norfolk home

PUBLISHED: 16:03 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 08 July 2019

A Jet ski and trailer have been stolen from a Norfolk home. Photo: PA Wire.

A Jet ski and trailer have been stolen from a Norfolk home. Photo: PA Wire.

PA Wire/Press Association Images

A jet ski and trailer have been stolen from a home in Cromer.

The White Kawasaki 650cc jet ski and trailer were stolen from outside a property in Brownshill, sometime between 3.30pm and 4pm, on July 4.

You may also want to watch:

Police are appealing for information following the theft.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between these times, or has any relevant information, should contact PC David Greenwood at Cromer Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/46010/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

Car stolen from Norfolk town

Police are appealing for information after a silver Vauxhall Astra was stolen in Swaffham last night. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Traffic at standstill following serious crash

The B1172 is closed in both directions near Wymondham following a serious accident. Photo: Google

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

‘Not surprised really’ - People share their views following the closure of business

Jewson's site on Westfield Road in Dereham. Picture: Google

Lorry driver admits causing death by careless driving after A47 collision

Flowers placed next to the A47 at Scarning. Picture: Ian Burt

St Giles House hotel manager: ‘It was a big ordeal but this is my life, I couldn’t see it fail’

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists