Jet ski stolen from Norfolk home

A jet ski and trailer have been stolen from a home in Cromer.

The White Kawasaki 650cc jet ski and trailer were stolen from outside a property in Brownshill, sometime between 3.30pm and 4pm, on July 4.

Police are appealing for information following the theft.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between these times, or has any relevant information, should contact PC David Greenwood at Cromer Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/46010/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.