Company director banned from driving for speeding

A company director has been banned from driving for 28 days after accruing 15 points on his licence for repeatedly speeding.

Jeffrey Razaq attempted to plead exceptional hardship at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday morning but was denied.

The 58-year-old had previously avoided a driving ban in January at Ipswich Magistrates Court with an exceptional hardship argument.

Unless circumstances have changed or a different argument is put forward, motorists cannot rely on the same argument twice within a three-year period.

Razaq, of Gunton Cliff, Lowestoft, was caught speeding in September and December of last year, and January of this year, the court heard.

He had travelled at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M23, 35mph in a 30mph zone at Fritton, and 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A12 in Suffolk, in his BMW.

Razaq already had 15 points on his licence for two prior speeding offences.

"The business depends on my bringing deals through the door," he told the court.

He said he would lose his job and his home were he to lose his licence, and the company would have to dismiss other employees who worked beneath him.

"I haven't had any holiday and if I was to be banned for weeks rather than months I could take some holiday, which could help my situation rather than lose my job," he told the court.

"I am sorry for my actions."

Magistrates fined Razaq £300 for each speeding offence, with a fine of £523 and a surcharge of £52.

He was banned from driving for 28 days for each offence, to run concurrently.

Razaq is listed as an active director at Raz Solutions Ltd.