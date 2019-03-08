Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Company director banned from driving for speeding

PUBLISHED: 13:01 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 29 July 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A company director has been banned from driving for 28 days after accruing 15 points on his licence for repeatedly speeding.

Jeffrey Razaq attempted to plead exceptional hardship at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday morning but was denied.

The 58-year-old had previously avoided a driving ban in January at Ipswich Magistrates Court with an exceptional hardship argument.

Unless circumstances have changed or a different argument is put forward, motorists cannot rely on the same argument twice within a three-year period.

Razaq, of Gunton Cliff, Lowestoft, was caught speeding in September and December of last year, and January of this year, the court heard.

He had travelled at 66mph in a 50mph zone on the M23, 35mph in a 30mph zone at Fritton, and 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A12 in Suffolk, in his BMW.

You may also want to watch:

Razaq already had 15 points on his licence for two prior speeding offences.

"The business depends on my bringing deals through the door," he told the court.

He said he would lose his job and his home were he to lose his licence, and the company would have to dismiss other employees who worked beneath him.

"I haven't had any holiday and if I was to be banned for weeks rather than months I could take some holiday, which could help my situation rather than lose my job," he told the court.

"I am sorry for my actions."

Magistrates fined Razaq £300 for each speeding offence, with a fine of £523 and a surcharge of £52.

He was banned from driving for 28 days for each offence, to run concurrently.

Razaq is listed as an active director at Raz Solutions Ltd.

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Person struck by train not killed after ‘going underneath wheels’

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Injury boost for Zimbo but Tettey could need op

Christoph Zimmermann is making good progress after a knee operation during the close season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Person struck by train not killed after ‘going underneath wheels’

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Injury boost for Zimbo but Tettey could need op

Christoph Zimmermann is making good progress after a knee operation during the close season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenage motorbike racer kept alive by machines and paralysed in coma after horror crash

The race weekend was over-shadowed by the crash which has left Aaron Clifford in a critical condition. Photo: Bennetts British Superbikes

The Norwich City Debate – our reporters take your pre-season questions, join in from 1pm

Josip Drmic enjoyed his afternoon in Luton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologises to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich from the air: Do you know where these places are?

Mike Page - Where is this? Aerial quiz.

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists