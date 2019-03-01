Search

Cold case chief wants to review forensic evidence in Jeanette Kempton murder

01 March, 2019 - 06:30
Jeanette Kempton, from Brixton, went missing on February 2 1989. Her body was found 16 days later near Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: Archant Library

Archant

The ex-detective in charge of investigating cold cases hopes to review all forensic evidence in a push to find the killer of a young mother 30 years on.

Jeanette Kempton’s body was found dumped in a ditch in a field near Wangford on February 18 1989.

The mother-of-two, from Brixton, had last been seen 16 days earlier leaving her local pub 120 miles away in south London, The Loughborough Hotel.

This newspaper is currently exploring the case in a podcast called Unfinished.

Detectives have never worked out how the 31-year-old Londoner got from Brixton to Wangford or why she was dumped there.

Speaking on the podcast, Andy Guy, who is the cold case manager for Norfolk and Suffolk police, said: “There is time for another review on Jeanette and I think there is a chance that DNA may take us further forward than it did (30 years ago).”

“Jeanette Kempton is one I’d like to get to next year and it is on my radar to do a forensic review, but it really depends on what else comes our way in the meantime.

“Forensically there is a possibility.”

Mr Guy’s cold case team have 58 other unresolved crimes to look at, meaning he has to priortise what he spends his resources on.

“If someone gives us some information certain offences will jump the priority queue,” he said.

The last forensic review was carried out in 2009 and involves going over every item and checking it, meaning it would take months.

Mr Guy also revealed that last year someone came forward with new information about Jeanette but it was not a significant lead and he appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

At the height of the investigation there were five suspects but not enough evidence could be found to prove who did it.

Jeanette was hit on the head 48 hours before being strangled to death but police have no murder weapon or murder scene.

“Like in most offences there are always people that know more than they tell the police. There may be people that had a confession or suspected somebody that never told us.”

•You can listen to the Unfinished podcast by searching for Unfinished in iTunes or a podcast provider. Episode two is now out.

•Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101.

