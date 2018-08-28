What happened to murdered mum Jeanette Kempton?

Police investigating the disappearance of Jeanette Kempton in 1989. Photo: Archant Archant

How does the body of a young mother from south London end up in a field 120 miles away in rural Suffolk?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The field as it looks today where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago. Photo: James Carr. The field as it looks today where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago. Photo: James Carr.

Why was she killed and, most importantly, who did it?

These questions in the case of Jeanette Kempton have gone unanswered for 30 years.

But they will be explored again in a podcast about cold cases being produced by this newspaper called Unfinished.

The first episode comes out on Monday February 18 to tie in with the anniversary of when the 32-year-old’s body was found in a field near Wangford.

Jeanette, known as Jean, was last seen alive leaving a pub called The Loughborough near her home in Brixton at around 7.15pm on February 2 1989.

And just over two weeks later her body was discovered by two rabbit hunters 120 miles away in a ditch on the Earl of Stradbroke’s estate off the A12.

The mother-of-two’s body was partially decomposed suggesting it had been there for a while.

But nobody has come forward with any information about how it got there, when it was dumped there or why.

Jeantte, from Brixton, went missing on February 2 1989. Her body was found 16 days later in the Suffolk field. Jeantte, from Brixton, went missing on February 2 1989. Her body was found 16 days later in the Suffolk field.

Two strange vehicles were seen on February 5 and February 6 in the area but both those leads eventually ran cold.

Police also appeared on Crimewatch in May 1989 in an attempt to get more information, but their appeals led to nothing.

In the podcast journalists Tom Bristow and James Carr speak to the detective who led the investigation at the time, the hunter who found the body as well as a cold case expert and a Brixton historian.

Mr Bristow said: “We wanted to look at this case because so little is known about it 30 years on.

“From speaking to people who remember Jeanette’s death, it caused little reaction in Brixton and the most valuable leads police got came from the Suffolk end of their enquiries.

“But despite their best efforts what is publicly known about Jeanette’s death has hardly changed for 30 years.”

Police discovered that Jeanette was strangled to death but never established whether this happened in London or Suffolk, or how she travelled to Wangford.

•You can listen to the podcast by searching for Unfinished in iTunes or your usual podcast provider

•Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101.