Investigation into JCB forklift truck theft closed by police

A JCB forklift truck was stolen from a building site in Shadingfield. Pictures: Suffolk Police Archant

Police have been unable to trace thieves who stole a JCB forklift truck from a building site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A JCB forklift truck was stolen from a building site in Shadingfield. Pictures: Suffolk Police A JCB forklift truck was stolen from a building site in Shadingfield. Pictures: Suffolk Police

The hunt for those responsible for the overnight theft of a JCB forklift truck from a building site in Shadingfield has been "closed unless new information comes forward," according to officers.

The theft of the yellow JCB telescopic material handler happened as a building site on London Road, Shadingfield was targeted at some point between 7pm on Wednesday, December 4 and 7am on Thursday, December 5.

Last month a police spokesman said: "The offender or offenders entered a building site and stole a yellow JCB telescopic material handler."

However today, a police spokesman said: "Officers conducted a proportionate inquiry with no leads established and no further reasonable enquiries can be made so the case is closed unless new information comes forward."