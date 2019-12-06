Thieves steal JCB forklift truck from building site

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a JCB forklift truck from a building site in Shadingfield. Pictures: Suffolk Police Archant

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a JCB forklift truck from a building site.

The yellow JCB telescopic material handler was stolen overnight in Shadingfield.

A building site on London Road, Shadingfield was targeted at some point between 7pm on Wednesday, December 4 and Thursday, December 5 at 7am.

With officers seeking witnesses in connection with this week's theft at the village south of Beccles, a police spokesman said: "The offender or offenders entered a building site and stole a yellow JCB telescopic material handler."

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or knows of the vehicle's whereabout should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/73421/19 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org