Search

Advanced search

Thieves steal JCB forklift truck from building site

PUBLISHED: 15:30 06 December 2019

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a JCB forklift truck from a building site in Shadingfield. Pictures: Suffolk Police

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a JCB forklift truck from a building site in Shadingfield. Pictures: Suffolk Police

Archant

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a JCB forklift truck from a building site.

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a JCB forklift truck from a building site in Shadingfield. Pictures: Suffolk PoliceWitnesses are being sought following the theft of a JCB forklift truck from a building site in Shadingfield. Pictures: Suffolk Police

The yellow JCB telescopic material handler was stolen overnight in Shadingfield.

A building site on London Road, Shadingfield was targeted at some point between 7pm on Wednesday, December 4 and Thursday, December 5 at 7am.

With officers seeking witnesses in connection with this week's theft at the village south of Beccles, a police spokesman said: "The offender or offenders entered a building site and stole a yellow JCB telescopic material handler."

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity or knows of the vehicle's whereabout should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/73421/19 or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Two people arrested at Norwich railway station

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

‘Eyesore’ village pub hit by fire

The First and Last pub in Ormesby, which has been hit by fire. Picture: Dan Hickey

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

New trains investigated after shocking near miss with car at level crossing

One of Greater Anglia's new trains came within a quarter of a second of hitting a car in Thorpe End.Inset: Jamie BurlesPicture: Greater Anglia/Archant

Pub could be knocked down ‘for health and safety reasons’

Griffin pub at Thorpe St Andrew, pictured when it was still in business Photo: Bill Smith

Norwich City confirm Preston FA Cup date and ticket details

City head coach Daniel Farke and former boss Alex Neil will come head-to-head in the FA Cup. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Thieves steal JCB forklift truck from building site

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of a JCB forklift truck from a building site in Shadingfield. Pictures: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists