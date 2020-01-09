Agoraphobic ordered to stay at home after landlord attack

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay. PHOTO: Reece Hanson Archant

An agoraphobic has been ordered not to leave his house after headbutting a pub landlord.

Jason Ryan, of Low Street, Ilketshall St Margaret, admitted assaulting the landlord of the Three Tuns Inn, in Bungay, on October 31.

Appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 8, the 47-year-old was handed a 12-week night-time curfew, despite claiming not to have left the house since the incident.

Speaking after the attack, landlord Paul Trevitt said he had "lost his self-confidence" after being attacked for the fourth time in 10 years by customers, and that he had ordered a riot helmet to protect himself.

Eleanor Sheerin, prosecuting, said: "Between midnight and 1am inside the pub, he approached the victim and confronted him.

"They got into an argument and this resulted in him stepping towards the victim and headbutting him, making contact above the victim's right eye."

After being arrested, Ryan was also found to be in possession of three grams of cannabis, which he also pleaded guilty to.

While Ryan accepted headbutting Mr Trevitt, he disputed how the incident came about.

Natalie Myer, mitigating, said: "The pub had a lock-down and the defendant and victim had been sitting next to each other talking for around an hour. He claims his 14-year-old son had been allowed to drink alcohol on the premises and told the landlord he would report him to Trading Standards.

"He said the landlord approched him but he accepts he headbutted him while still sitting on the bar stool.

"He knows he should have just walked away. He knew the police had been called and he waited for them to arrive at the pub.

"He uses the cannabis to self-medicate for his physical issues and has done for a long period of time."

Mr Trevitt called the claims a "total lie".

After a pre-sentence report was produced by the probation service, Ryan was handed the 12-week curfew between 8pm and 8am.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and court costs of £85, although magistrates did not order compensation due to the provocation.

Magistrates also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis, although no separate penalty was made.