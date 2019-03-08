Search

Teenage rapist set to appeal against length of sentence

PUBLISHED: 15:14 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 29 October 2019

Jason Bailey was handed an eight-year sentence at Ipswich Crown Court.

Archant

A teenage rapist is to appeal against his eight-year sentence for attacking a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Jason Bailey, formerly of Kirkley Cliff Road in Lowestoft, was jailed in March after prosecutors claimed he tied up and held a knife to his victim's neck.

A hearing has now been listed at the Court of Appeal for Thursday, October 31, for Bailey to appeal the length of his sentence.

After a trial at Ipswich Crown Court, the then-18-year-old was unanimously convicted by jurors of raping and assaulting the teenager on January 14.

On March 29, judge David Goodin described Bailey as "dangerous" and sentenced him to eight years detention in a young offenders' institution, as well as imposing an extended licence period of two years.

Bailey was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offender's register indefinitely.

Giving evidence during the trial, Bailey claimed he had consensual sex with the girl.

The court heard she had originally gone expecting to see a girl she had met on Facebook.

