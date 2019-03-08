Appeal to trace this wanted woman in Norwich

Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted woman in Norwich.

Jasmyn Luparello, 30, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of her license.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 5 tall and of a slim build. She has shoulder length red hair, which has been dyed, and has an eyebrow piercing.

It believed Luparello is currently in the Norwich area.

Anyone who may have seen Luparello or know of her whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.