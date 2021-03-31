News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man who spat at police officers warned jail 'inevitable'

Christine Cunningham

Published: 5:21 PM March 31, 2021   
Jamie Smith, 19 admitted spitting at four officers during pandemic - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A teenager who admitted spitting at four police officers while being arrested during the Covid pandemic has been warned that custody seems "inevitable".

Officers arrested Jamie Smith, 19, in Great Yarmouth on January 31, this year, while investigating alleged vehicle thefts.

Norfolk police said that officers were spat at and had to self-isolate as a result.

Smith of Devonshire Road, pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, on January 31, this year, at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Ian James, for Smith, said there were some other matters which had to be dealt with and asked for a pre-sentence report for Smith.

Nathalie Carter appeared for the prosecution.

Recorder William Clegg QC adjourned sentence until  April 28.

However he warned Smith that the fact he was ordering reports was no indication of sentence and said an immediate custodial sentence seemed inevitable.

