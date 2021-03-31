Man who spat at police officers warned jail 'inevitable'
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A teenager who admitted spitting at four police officers while being arrested during the Covid pandemic has been warned that custody seems "inevitable".
Officers arrested Jamie Smith, 19, in Great Yarmouth on January 31, this year, while investigating alleged vehicle thefts.
Norfolk police said that officers were spat at and had to self-isolate as a result.
Smith of Devonshire Road, pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, on January 31, this year, at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.
Ian James, for Smith, said there were some other matters which had to be dealt with and asked for a pre-sentence report for Smith.
Nathalie Carter appeared for the prosecution.
Recorder William Clegg QC adjourned sentence until April 28.
Most Read
- 1 Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today
- 2 Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year
- 3 Stricter dog rules come info force at Wells and Holkham beaches
- 4 Crowds flock to Sunny Hunny as temperature soars
- 5 'Blatant disregard' leads to crackdown on anti-social motorcyclists
- 6 Six motoring laws that have changed during Covid pandemic
- 7 Forest spot records highest temperature in Norfolk on dazzling day
- 8 When to watch meteor shower with up to 18 shooting stars an hour
- 9 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
- 10 'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats
However he warned Smith that the fact he was ordering reports was no indication of sentence and said an immediate custodial sentence seemed inevitable.