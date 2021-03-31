Man who spat at police officers warned jail 'inevitable'

Published: 5:21 PM March 31, 2021

A teenager who admitted spitting at four police officers while being arrested during the Covid pandemic has been warned that custody seems "inevitable".

Officers arrested Jamie Smith, 19, in Great Yarmouth on January 31, this year, while investigating alleged vehicle thefts.

Norfolk police said that officers were spat at and had to self-isolate as a result.

Smith of Devonshire Road, pleaded guilty to four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, on January 31, this year, at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Ian James, for Smith, said there were some other matters which had to be dealt with and asked for a pre-sentence report for Smith.

Nathalie Carter appeared for the prosecution.

Recorder William Clegg QC adjourned sentence until April 28.

However he warned Smith that the fact he was ordering reports was no indication of sentence and said an immediate custodial sentence seemed inevitable.