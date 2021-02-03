News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Wanted man charged with aggravated burglary after man stabbed

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 12:34 PM February 3, 2021   
Jamie Felmingham wanted man

Jamie Felmingham, 40, is wanted in the Great Yarmouth area - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man wanted by police has been arrested in connection with an eight-person fight that saw one man stabbed and two others admitted to hospital.

Jamie Felmingham, 40, of Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth, has been charged with aggravated burglary and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday February 3.

He was arrested in relation to an incident on South Market Road in Yarmouth town centre on Sunday, January 31.

Police cars at South Market Road, Yarmouth

Police were still on South Market Road in Yarmouth on Tuesday morning following an altercation which happened on Sunday - Credit: Submitted

Local officers had been on patrol in the area at 10pm when they found a man outside a house with a stab wound to his leg, prompting an investigation which led to multiple arrests and hospitalisation of three of the people involved.

Neighbours described their "shock" as police cars and a cordon remained in place on Tuesday.

South Market Road cordon

A police cordon remains in place at a property on South Market Road - Credit: Submitted

Norfolk Police had sent out an appeal regarding Felmingham's whereabouts on January 29, as they revealed he was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Three more large scale vaccine centres to open in Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Ex traffic police call for two lanes on NDR roundabouts

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash

Sarah Hussain

person

Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon