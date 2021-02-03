Wanted man charged with aggravated burglary after man stabbed

Published: 12:34 PM February 3, 2021

A man wanted by police has been arrested in connection with an eight-person fight that saw one man stabbed and two others admitted to hospital.

Jamie Felmingham, 40, of Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth, has been charged with aggravated burglary and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday February 3.

He was arrested in relation to an incident on South Market Road in Yarmouth town centre on Sunday, January 31.

Police were still on South Market Road in Yarmouth on Tuesday morning following an altercation which happened on Sunday - Credit: Submitted

Local officers had been on patrol in the area at 10pm when they found a man outside a house with a stab wound to his leg, prompting an investigation which led to multiple arrests and hospitalisation of three of the people involved.

Neighbours described their "shock" as police cars and a cordon remained in place on Tuesday.

A police cordon remains in place at a property on South Market Road - Credit: Submitted

Norfolk Police had sent out an appeal regarding Felmingham's whereabouts on January 29, as they revealed he was wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.



