Man wanted in Great Yarmouth area on recall to prison

Published: 2:55 PM January 29, 2021

Jamie Felmingham, 40, is wanted in the Great Yarmouth area - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are on the hunt for a man wanted on recall to prison.

Jamie Felmingham, 40, also known as Jamie Robbens, is wanted in the Great Yarmouth area for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as a white male, five foot nine and of medium build.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call Norfolk Constabulary on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.