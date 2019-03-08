Man charged with causing death of 22-year-old Norwich woman by dangerous driving

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire, with her brother Carl Nichols and her Amanda Nichols (centre). Picture Carl Nichols. Archant

A man has appeared in court over the death of a 'lively and bubbly' 22-year-old Norwich woman who was killed in a car crash in North Yorkshire.

Kimberley Hudson with her father Karl Hudson. Picture Bonnie Hudson. Kimberley Hudson with her father Karl Hudson. Picture Bonnie Hudson.

Kimberley Hudson, of Gresham Road, died on January 13, 2018, after the vehicle she was travelling in as a front seat passenger was involved in a crash on the A65 at Settle.

Jamie Damerell, 29, appeared in Skipton Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with causing her death by dangerous driving. He will appear in Bradford Crown Court on Friday, June 7.

Miss Hudson was a former pupil at Attleborough High School, now Attleborough Academy Norfolk, and was described as a 'good and honest person' by her mother Amanda Nichols, 41.

Kimberley Hudson with boyfriend Dan Moore. Picture: Dan Moore Kimberley Hudson with boyfriend Dan Moore. Picture: Dan Moore

She said: "The first year without her was easier, I was expecting her to walk through the door, but now in the second year I'm thinking she is never going to come back. "She was a carer assistant and wanted to study dementia, she was one of the good ones."