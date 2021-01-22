Man in court over attempted robbery at Norwich pharmacy

Published: 4:49 PM January 22, 2021

A would-be armed robber who attempted to hold up a Norwich pharmacy had his case adjourned for an assessment on the danger he posed.

James Youngers, 41, walked into Vauxhall Street Pharmacy, in Suffolk Square, Norwich, just after 2pm on Friday, October 16 last year, and confronted owner Maz Moaddabi, who was behind the counter.

Youngers, who was armed with an imitation gun, fled after Mr Moaddabi started to shout and asked him to leave.

Youngers was arrested shortly afterwards.

Youngers, of Dibden Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm at an earlier hearing.

He was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, but the court heard there was no report as Youngers had been in segregation at Norwich prison and a probation officer was unable to visit.

John Farmer appeared for the prosecution and David Wilson appeared for the defence at the hearing.

Judge Maureen Bacon said that a report was needed to assess the danger he posed and the case was adjourned until March 19.